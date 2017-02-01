Ceremony honors WWII Army chaplains who helped save soldiers
DAYTON, Ohio - A national ceremony held in Ohio will honor four U.S. Army chaplains who helped save other soldiers before dying on an Army transport ship hit by a German torpedo in World War II.The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs' ceremony Friday at the Dayton VA Medical Center will honor the actions of Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dayton pd...
|6 hr
|Gabby
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|white girls
|20,804
|Two Words Gravity Bong...
|16 hr
|KentuckySuckZ
|2
|Short arms Jeffrey Michael Witt..
|16 hr
|KentuckySuckZ
|9
|Looking for an old friend
|16 hr
|NWord
|6
|Sinbad...
|16 hr
|Geico
|3
|Is anybody bedsides me sick of the sixties yet?
|Wed
|The New Cool Warrior
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC