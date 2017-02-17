Centerville Police search for identit...

Centerville Police search for identity theft suspect

Police say a man on January 10th used a cloned credit card number at the Walmart on York Commons Boulevard in Dayton. Police say the suspect is a black man, with average height and build, wearing khaki pants a black jacket and a black winter hat.

