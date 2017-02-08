Celtic restaurant and pub coming to D...

Celtic restaurant and pub coming to Dayton region

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: Business Journal

A Celtic restaurant and pub is coming to Springboro. The Highland Stag, serving traditional Celtic food with a contemporary flare, will be opening in the spring, according to a press release from real estate firm Brent Moore of Moore & Associates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dayton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Be careful about which you open-border dim Dems... 43 min The Duke of Hazard 1
Libraries are rude 21 hr Library Lover 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon Dan 20,813
Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15) Mon bannanas 14
I am a teenaged lesbian! Feb 5 Noel Nosirrah 1
"So many unconstitutional experts!" Feb 5 Leon Harrison 1
Dayton pd... Feb 4 Dayton Dyke 6
See all Dayton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dayton Forum Now

Dayton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dayton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Dayton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,538 • Total comments across all topics: 278,672,791

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC