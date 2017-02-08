Celtic restaurant and pub coming to Dayton region
A Celtic restaurant and pub is coming to Springboro. The Highland Stag, serving traditional Celtic food with a contemporary flare, will be opening in the spring, according to a press release from real estate firm Brent Moore of Moore & Associates.
