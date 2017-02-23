Broadway Couple Marin Mazzie & Jason Danieley Celebrate Human Race...

Tonight, February 24, Broadway legends and husband and wife team Marin Mazzie and Jason Danieley take to the Loft Theatre stage for one night only to help The Human Race Theatre Company celebrate its 30th anniversary in Broadway and Beyond, a musical review. Hailed as "Broadway's Golden Couple" by the San Francisco Chronicle, Marin and Jason perform their lauded cabaret review, featuring musical numbers from both the "Great White Way" and the "Great American Songbook," filled with songs they introduced on Broadway in productions such as Ragtime, Passion, Kiss Me Kate, The Full Monty, Curtains, The Visit as well as popular standards from their many TV appearances, cabaret, concert hall and symphony performances around the world.

