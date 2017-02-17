Billikens Post Comeback Win at Dayton

Billikens Post Comeback Win at Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio Saint Louis women's tennis overcame the loss of the doubles point to defeat Atlantic 10 Conference rival Dayton 4-3 Friday afternoon. Men's basketball senior Mike Crawford was selected to the Academic All-District 6 team by members of CoSIDA.

