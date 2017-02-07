ARRL Announces 2017 Teachers Institut...

ARRL Announces 2017 Teachers Institute on Wireless Technology

ARRL has announced its 2017 Teachers Institute on Wireless Technology schedule. This summer's sessions will be held in Dayton, Ohio - hosted by the Dayton Amateur Radio Association - and at ARRL Headquarters in Newington, Connecticut.

