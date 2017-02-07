ARRL Announces 2017 Teachers Institute on Wireless Technology
ARRL has announced its 2017 Teachers Institute on Wireless Technology schedule. This summer's sessions will be held in Dayton, Ohio - hosted by the Dayton Amateur Radio Association - and at ARRL Headquarters in Newington, Connecticut.
