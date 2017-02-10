Antioch Writers' Workshop partners with University of Dayton
Officials say the Antioch Writers' Workshop has dissolved its partnership with Antioch University Midwest in favor of an affiliation with the University of Dayton beginning next month. The organization, which was founded in 1986, will be renamed the Antioch Writers' Workshop at the University of Dayton and will maintain its independent nonprofit status.
