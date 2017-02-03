Amid opioid overdoses, Ohio coroner's office runs out of room for bodies
The bodies just keep arriving. On Thursday, only two days into February, the coroner's office in Dayton, Ohio, had already handled 25 deaths - 18 caused by drug overdoses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15)
|4 hr
|bannanas
|14
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|20 hr
|TAAM
|20,811
|I am a teenaged lesbian!
|Sun
|Noel Nosirrah
|1
|"So many unconstitutional experts!"
|Sun
|Leon Harrison
|1
|Dayton pd...
|Feb 4
|Dayton Dyke
|6
|don't waste your time or gas applying at Fuyao. (Jan '15)
|Feb 3
|Employee72
|99
|Two Words Gravity Bong...
|Feb 2
|KentuckySuckZ
|2
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC