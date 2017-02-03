Amid opioid overdoses, Ohio coroner's...

Amid opioid overdoses, Ohio coroner's office runs out of room for bodies

Friday Feb 3

The bodies just keep arriving. On Thursday, only two days into February, the coroner's office in Dayton, Ohio, had already handled 25 deaths - 18 caused by drug overdoses.

