A Teacher Proposed to Another Teacher...

A Teacher Proposed to Another Teacher in Front of Her Class

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: 93Q

A 39-year-old science teacher in Dayton, Ohio named Jason Seifert proposed to his girlfriend this week. Her name's Ally Barker.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 93Q.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dayton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ryan Lucas St John 6 hr True child advocate 16
Leonard fugate (Sep '15) 17 hr FifthSt 8
The little snots and the Beavercreek bus boycotts! 22 hr Informant 3
D.P.&L. Sucks! (Jun '16) 22 hr Informant 9
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Sun mexico 20,845
Open-border retard Republicans & dumbass Democrats Sat Latina Lover 1
Dear Paul D.,... Sat The Duke of Hazard 1
See all Dayton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dayton Forum Now

Dayton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dayton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Wall Street
 

Dayton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,767 • Total comments across all topics: 279,020,988

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC