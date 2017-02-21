A motorcycle and SUV crashed on North...

A motorcycle and SUV crashed on North Gettysburg Avenue in Dayton

Police say a man on a motorcycle was "lucky" to escape with only minor injuries after a crash on Monday night. Witnesses told police the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Monday on North Gettysburg Avenue near Little Richmond Road.

