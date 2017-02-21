7 people killed in car crashes in Greene, Clark and Montgomery counties

Drew McDonald scored 18, including the go-ahead 3-point play with 40 seconds to go, and Northern Kentucky rallied from a 10-point second-hal The University of Dayton Flyers used a big 20-0 second-half run to beat the George Mason Patriots 83-70 in front of a sellout crowd of 13,07 DAYTON, Ohio - Since Friday, 7 people have been killed on Greene, Montgomery and Clark county highways. The recent spike in crashes has Ohio State Highway Patrol concerned.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.