Trial set in latest challenge to Ohio death penalty process
Attorneys for death row inmates and lawyers for Ohio's prisons agency are back in court this week in the latest challenge to the way the state puts condemned killers to death. The four-day trial beginning Tuesday in federal court in Dayton focuses on Ohio's updated execution process and a new 3-drug method similar to one used several years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SVG Motors (Steve's a Vain Guy) (Jan '16)
|9 hr
|Tantor
|20
|why do white people smell like wet dogs? (Oct '14)
|9 hr
|Tantor
|57
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|13 hr
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Trump should explain to Lame Brain McCain
|Mon
|The Old Cold Warrior
|3
|Short arms Jeffrey Michael Witt..
|Mon
|MattWilis
|5
|matt the woman beater (Nov '15)
|Dec 30
|Jamie Simpson
|5
|The Ruskies have hacked me!
|Dec 30
|The Old Cold Warrior
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC