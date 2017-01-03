Trial set in latest challenge to Ohio...

Trial set in latest challenge to Ohio death penalty process

Attorneys for death row inmates and lawyers for Ohio's prisons agency are back in court this week in the latest challenge to the way the state puts condemned killers to death. The four-day trial beginning Tuesday in federal court in Dayton focuses on Ohio's updated execution process and a new 3-drug method similar to one used several years ago.

