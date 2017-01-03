Runaway Miami County teen believed to be in Dayton
Faith A. Lewis, 17, ran away from her home "several months ago," but has been in contact with her guardian, according to the Miami County Sheriff's Office. Anyone with information is asked to call their local law enforcement agency or Detective Todd Cooper at 937-440-3965 EXT.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.
