Ohio detective pleads guilty to stealing pills from home
A former suburban Dayton detective will give up his Ohio peace officer certification after pleading guilty to stealing prescription pills from a home after police investigated a reported possible break-in. Thirty-seven-year-old Ryan Meno faces up to 30 months in prison at his Jan. 31 sentencing after his guilty plea to theft of drugs, theft in office and obstructing official business.
