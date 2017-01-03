Middletown police to offer 11 a.m. update on two Sunday deaths
Middletown police said they will air a live video broadcast on Facebook Tuesday to address two violent deaths early Sunday. Police responded at 2:19 a.m. Sunday to reports of multiple shots fired outside of the 513 Lounge at 613 N. Verity Parkway.
