Greene County divorces, dissolutions
Jason Harris of Fairborn and Devon Harris of Round Lake filed for dissolution of marriage without children. Uncontested dissolution Nov. 1. Douglas R. Freed of Bellbrook and Sandra M. Freed of Dayton filed for dissolution of marriage without children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|anybody anywhere
|20,764
|SVG Motors (Steve's a Vain Guy) (Jan '16)
|Sat
|I despise most pe...
|19
|Trump should explain to Lame Brain McCain
|Fri
|Skankhunter42
|2
|matt the woman beater (Nov '15)
|Dec 30
|Jamie Simpson
|5
|The Ruskies have hacked me!
|Dec 30
|The Old Cold Warrior
|1
|paladino kicked off buffalo school board
|Dec 29
|Reads Alot
|1
|Looking for Denise Hall Blackburn
|Dec 28
|Stivers guy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC