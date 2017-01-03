Flyers soar past Bonnies 90-74
Five Dayton players scored in double figures as the Flyers won on the road 90-74 against the St. Bonaventure Bonnies. Kyle Davis paced UD with 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.
