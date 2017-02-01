Dangerkids' 'Kill Everything' Video: Premiere
Some bands find themselves having a identity crisis when they write their second album because, after spending so much time defining themselves with their debut effort, they aren't certain what path to pursue that stays true to their style but doesn't duplicate their first album. For the Dayton, Ohio, band Dangerkids , the opposite was true when it recorded its sophomore outing, Blacklist .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dayton pd...
|6 hr
|Gabby
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|white girls
|20,804
|Two Words Gravity Bong...
|16 hr
|KentuckySuckZ
|2
|Short arms Jeffrey Michael Witt..
|16 hr
|KentuckySuckZ
|9
|Looking for an old friend
|16 hr
|NWord
|6
|Sinbad...
|16 hr
|Geico
|3
|Is anybody bedsides me sick of the sixties yet?
|Wed
|The New Cool Warrior
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC