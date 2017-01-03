Biggest Dayton construction projects ...

Biggest Dayton construction projects planned for 2017

Read more: WDTN-TV Dayton

While major projects wrapped up like the downtown Main St. upgrade and the I-75 modernization project; 2016 was a successful year. Now, the City of Dayton hopes to say the same for 2017.

Dayton, OH

