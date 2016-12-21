Union for Dayton bus drivers, mechanics sets strike date
DAYTON, Ohio - The union representing Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority drivers and mechanics says it plans to strike effective Jan. 9 if a deal isn't reached with the regional transit authority.
