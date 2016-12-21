Union for Dayton bus drivers, mechani...

Union for Dayton bus drivers, mechanics sets strike date

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Delaware Gazette

DAYTON, Ohio - The union representing Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority drivers and mechanics says it plans to strike effective Jan. 9 if a deal isn't reached with the regional transit authority.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dayton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
SVG Motors (Steve's a Vain Guy) (Jan '16) 38 min mary 18
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr I despise most pe... 20,759
Trump should explain to Lame Brain McCain 19 hr Skankhunter42 2
matt the woman beater (Nov '15) 23 hr Jamie Simpson 5
The Ruskies have hacked me! Fri The Old Cold Warrior 1
paladino kicked off buffalo school board Thu Reads Alot 1
Looking for Denise Hall Blackburn Dec 28 Stivers guy 3
See all Dayton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dayton Forum Now

Dayton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dayton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Climate Change
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Dayton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,810 • Total comments across all topics: 277,489,000

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC