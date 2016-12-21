Secret Santas, layaway angels, pay utility and toy bills A kind act...
Brianna Wooten, spokeswoman with Montgomery County Environmental Services, shared the story of the Secret Santa who paid off strangers' delinquent bills, but the gift-giver wants to remain anonymous. DAYTON, Ohio - A kind act by an anonymous donor will prevent several local families from having a blue Christmas by keeping their utilities on.
