Secret Santa pays nearly $5K in layaways at Ohio Wal-Mart
Store manager Darren Dooley tells the Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News the anonymous Santa paid off layaway items at a Wal-Mart store in Middletown last week. He did the same thing last year as well.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Fri
|Dudley
|20,741
|Chris Mulcahy (Apr '16)
|Dec 22
|Jamie Simpson
|22
|Short arms Jeffrey Michael Witt..
|Dec 22
|Jamie Simpson
|3
|When will I be banned for the 7th time?
|Dec 22
|Jamie Simpson
|6
|Rich Wirdzek ovi
|Dec 22
|Jamie Simpson
|2
|"'Tis the season to be jolly with open-border f...
|Dec 21
|Leon Harrison
|1
|East dayton
|Dec 21
|Skankhunter42
|2
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC