Police investigate a shooting on Valley Street in Dayton.
Officers responded to the 5100 block of Valley Street, near Wrightway Road, and found the man with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, reportedly with a gunshot wound to the leg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|13 hr
|I despise most pe...
|20,749
|Looking for Denise Hall Blackburn
|Wed
|Stivers guy
|3
|When will I be banned for the 7th time?
|Tue
|Fan of Leon The Man
|7
|East dayton
|Tue
|Skankhunter42
|4
|Chris Mulcahy (Apr '16)
|Dec 22
|Jamie Simpson
|22
|Short arms Jeffrey Michael Witt..
|Dec 22
|Jamie Simpson
|3
|Rich Wirdzek ovi
|Dec 22
|Jamie Simpson
|2
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC