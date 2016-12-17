OVI checkpoint scheduled in Dayton

The Dayton Police Department along with members of the Combined OVI Task Force of Montgomery County will hold a sobriety checkpoint Saturday night. The locations will be in the area of East Third Street/Terry Street and North Keowee Street/East Fifth Street in Dayton starting at 9 p.m. In 2015, there were 613 alcohol-related crashes in Montgomery County alone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.