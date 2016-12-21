Ohioan jailed in boya s fatal beating died of drug overdose
A coroner's office says an Ohio man who pleaded guilty in the beating death of his girlfriend's 19-month-old son died of an accidental drug overdose while in jail. Dustin Rybak, of Dayton, was sentenced in March to 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges including involuntary manslaughter.
