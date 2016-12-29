Ohioa s high court says experienced police testimony suffices
A divided Ohio Supreme Court has ruled the testimony of an experienced police officer is sufficient evidence that a driver was under the influence of a painkiller. The 4-3 ruling Thursday reversed a state appellate court that threw out an OVI conviction for prosecutors' failure to provide expert testimony linking the opiate hydrocodone to the driver's behavior.
