Ohioa s high court says experienced p...

Ohioa s high court says experienced police testimony suffices

Thursday Read more: WDTN-TV Dayton

A divided Ohio Supreme Court has ruled the testimony of an experienced police officer is sufficient evidence that a driver was under the influence of a painkiller. The 4-3 ruling Thursday reversed a state appellate court that threw out an OVI conviction for prosecutors' failure to provide expert testimony linking the opiate hydrocodone to the driver's behavior.

Dayton, OH

