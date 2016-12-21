Officials: Youths charged in Dayton arson too young for jail
A southwest Ohio county juvenile court has ruled that three youths charged with setting fire to a Dayton dollar store on Christmas Eve are too young to be jailed. The Dayton Daily News reports Montgomery County Juvenile Courts Administrator James Cole called the case a "rare situation" for the court.
