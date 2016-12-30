mike-sells-logo

On Fiesta Bowl media day, Sport Director Jack Pohl caught up with a pair of local Ohio State players who are making an impact on the Buckeye DAYTON, Ohio - Mikesell's Potato Chip Company, based in Dayton, issued a recall Thursday due to a possible health risk. The company said in a statement it is recalling 2.25 ounce Nacho Cheese Tortilla Chips because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

