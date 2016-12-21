Lorene Samples
She was preceded in death by her parents, Rue A. and Minnie Josephine Long; infant son, Barry Samples; grandson, Jason Wright; and brothers: Joe Long, Bennie Long, Bob Long and Ronnie Long. Survivors include her husband, Jerry Samples of Charleston; children: Tena Wright of Charleston and Chris Samples of Georgetown, and Waynette King of Dayton, Ohio, ; grandchildren: Jareth Thomas, Josh Thomas, Haley Russell , Brooklyn Samples, Adam Wright , Eric King, Trinisia Brown , Scott King, and Caleb King; great-grandchildren: Jayven Thomas, Eli Russell, Madison Russell, Cole Wright, Autum Wright and Owen Wright; brothers: Don Long, Larry Long, and Jerry Long; sister, Hazel Lee; several nieces and nephews; and extended family.
