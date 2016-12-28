Greater Dayton RTA workers set date to strike
The union for Greater Dayton RTA drivers and mechanics gave notice of a plan to strike starting Jan. 9. The management at the Dayton transit system and the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1385, which represents 466 workers at Greater Dayton RTA, have been struggling to agree on a new contract after the last contract expired in April 2015.
