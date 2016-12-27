Exclusive: Spectrum Brands gearing up for a fast start in 2017
Only four months after the first wall was poured, Spectrum Brands plans to start running its production lines at the new facility by the Dayton International Airport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Denise Hall Blackburn
|1 hr
|Stivers guy
|1
|When will I be banned for the 7th time?
|5 hr
|Fan of Leon The Man
|7
|East dayton
|12 hr
|Skankhunter42
|4
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|hillbilly jim
|20,746
|Chris Mulcahy (Apr '16)
|Dec 22
|Jamie Simpson
|22
|Short arms Jeffrey Michael Witt..
|Dec 22
|Jamie Simpson
|3
|Rich Wirdzek ovi
|Dec 22
|Jamie Simpson
|2
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC