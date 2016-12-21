Dayton pulls out win over Vanderbilt

Charles Cooke had 19 points and Dayton shrugged off its second-lowest first-half total of the season to beat Vanderbilt 68-63 on Wednesday night before 12,828 fans. DAYTON, Ohio - Charles Cooke had 19 points and Dayton shrugged off its second-lowest first-half total of the season to beat Vanderbilt 68-63 on Wednesday night before 12,828 fans.

