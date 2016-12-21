Dayton beats La Salle 66-55 in Atlant...

Dayton beats La Salle 66-55 in Atlantic 10 opener

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

The Dallas Cowboys will rest at least four starters and a pair of key backups in the regular-season finale against Phil NORMAN, Okla. - Johnathan Motley had 19 points and 13 rebounds as undefeated Baylor jumped on Oklahoma early and breezed to a 76-50 vic DAYTON, Ohio - Kendall Pollard had 20 points and four steals to lead Dayton to a 66-55 victory over La Salle on Friday night in an Atlantic 10 opener.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dayton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Obama could have WON 20,758
Trump should explain to Lame Brain McCain 2 hr Skankhunter42 2
matt the woman beater (Nov '15) 6 hr Jamie Simpson 5
The Ruskies have hacked me! 8 hr The Old Cold Warrior 1
paladino kicked off buffalo school board Thu Reads Alot 1
Looking for Denise Hall Blackburn Dec 28 Stivers guy 3
When will I be banned for the 7th time? Dec 27 Fan of Leon The Man 7
See all Dayton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dayton Forum Now

Dayton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dayton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Dayton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,575 • Total comments across all topics: 277,471,573

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC