Clifton Mill on Christmas night, a tradition for area families
Clifton Mill is one of the most popular places in the Miami Valley to see holiday lights and some wait until Christmas night to go. 2 NEWS spoke with the owner of Clifton Mill, Anthony Satariano who says while Christmas Day isn't the most attended day of the season, it is however, the most special.
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|jjohn
|20,745
|Chris Mulcahy (Apr '16)
|Dec 22
|Jamie Simpson
|22
|Short arms Jeffrey Michael Witt..
|Dec 22
|Jamie Simpson
|3
|When will I be banned for the 7th time?
|Dec 22
|Jamie Simpson
|6
|Rich Wirdzek ovi
|Dec 22
|Jamie Simpson
|2
|"'Tis the season to be jolly with open-border f...
|Dec 21
|Leon Harrison
|1
|East dayton
|Dec 21
|Skankhunter42
|2
