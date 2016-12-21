China's 'glass king' shatters manufacturing wisdom with move to the US

Cao Dewang became a billionaire by making glass for the world's top carmakers, but his recent decision to move part of his operations to the United States has some asking whether the days of China as a manufacturing haven are over. In The Beijing News on Monday, Fuyao Glass chairman Cao, 70, was quoted as saying the US was a cheaper and better place to make glass because taxes were much lower than in China.

