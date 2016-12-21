AT&T, Cox face carriage deal expiration in 10 markets

AT&T and its DirecTV may be set to drop Cox Media Group stations in 10 markets for the New Year, as retransmission agreements are set to expire Dec. 31. The markets include Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, N.C.; Dayton, Ohio; Jacksonville, Fla.; Memphis, Tenn; Orlando, Fla.; Pittsburgh; Seattle; and Tulsa, Okla.

