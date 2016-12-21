AT&T, Cox face carriage deal expiration in 10 markets
AT&T and its DirecTV may be set to drop Cox Media Group stations in 10 markets for the New Year, as retransmission agreements are set to expire Dec. 31. The markets include Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, N.C.; Dayton, Ohio; Jacksonville, Fla.; Memphis, Tenn; Orlando, Fla.; Pittsburgh; Seattle; and Tulsa, Okla.
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|53 min
|I despise most pe...
|20,755
|paladino kicked off buffalo school board
|11 hr
|Reads Alot
|1
|Looking for Denise Hall Blackburn
|Wed
|Stivers guy
|3
|When will I be banned for the 7th time?
|Tue
|Fan of Leon The Man
|7
|East dayton
|Dec 27
|Skankhunter42
|4
|Chris Mulcahy (Apr '16)
|Dec 22
|Jamie Simpson
|22
|Short arms Jeffrey Michael Witt..
|Dec 22
|Jamie Simpson
|3
