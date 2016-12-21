Art & Soul entry deadline near -
The Feb. 1 deadline is approaching for artists to submit entries for Art & Soul, an art competition that celebrates artists with developmental disabilities. Art & Soul is a regional juried art competition and exhibit that welcomes artists from throughout Ohio.
