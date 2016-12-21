4 youths charged with setting fire to...

4 youths charged with setting fire to Dayton dollar store

Four youths have been charged with setting fire to a western Ohio dollar store on Christmas Eve while customers and employees were still inside. The Dayton Daily News reports three of the unidentified suspects were in custody at the Montgomery County Juvenile Justice Center on Sunday.

