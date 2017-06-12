Windstream extends 1 Gbps service to ...

Windstream extends 1 Gbps service to North Georgia, looks to overcome slow speed perception

Upgrading its FTTH and HFC networks in Northern Georgia will enable Windstream to overcome criticism from lawmakers that claimed Windstream was not making necessary upgrades to support the state's rural communities. Windstream has rolled out 1 Gbps FTTH service across a large portion of North Georgia, furthering its effort to prove to lawmakers that the service provider is making investments to offer residents and businesses higher speeds that were not previously available.

