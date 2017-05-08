Two crashes injure one during weather in Forsyth County
The first wreck, which occurred around 2 p.m. May 1, temporarily shut down the southbound side of Ga. 400 in north Forsyth after a man reportedly ran a red light and T-boned another car.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forsyth County News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dawsonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal Aliens In Gilmer
|9 hr
|looney tune
|16
|Coosawattee River Resort Raising Fees AGAIN!! (Apr '08)
|16 hr
|CRR Protector
|102
|Selling & Buying real estate
|May 6
|Skip
|2
|Infant beat by his father. Dawsonville accepts ...
|Mar '17
|Family covers it up
|2
|Elena Stuart dating married Marine Seth Yates (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|Not elena
|4
|Journalist files suit against Burts pumpkin farm (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Iceman cometh
|1
|is ok to want to see yonger girls naked 12-15 (Aug '11)
|Jul '16
|Bill
|13
Find what you want!
Search Dawsonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC