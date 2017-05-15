State Rep. Kevin Tanner sponsors one of three opioid bills signed by Gov. Deal
The Forsyth County News took an investigative look into the rising numbers of overdose deaths in Forsyth County in recent years and what is being done locally and nationally to combat the issue at its root. To read Heroin's Hold, click her e.
Dawsonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coosawattee River Resort Raising Fees AGAIN!! (Apr '08)
|Mon
|Rocky
|109
|Amicalola EMC Complaints (Nov '07)
|May 13
|AEMC Rules
|119
|Ed Singleton/Singleton Foods getting sued
|May 13
|SnoWolf
|1
|Septic System for new construction
|May 13
|nasty
|2
|Sex offender associating with child abuse program (Jul '15)
|May 11
|Get A Life
|25
|Infant beat by his father. Dawsonville accepts ...
|Mar '17
|Family covers it up
|2
|Elena Stuart dating married Marine Seth Yates (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|Not elena
|4
