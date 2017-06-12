Pepperell teacher ready for Paddle Georgia
A teacher at Pepperell Middle School will have something to share with his students when he returns to school after summer break, thanks to a scholarship he won to participate in Paddle Georgia 2017, a week-long, 106-mile journey down the Etowah River.
Dawsonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gilmer BOE budget...
|16 hr
|Dragonlord
|8
|Dirty Purdy
|18 hr
|WTF
|3
|Ed Singleton/Singleton Foods getting sued
|Mon
|SBal
|4
|Regarding the Illegal Aliens in Gilmer. (May '16)
|Jun 7
|Frito Bandito
|18
|Infant beat by his father. Dawsonville accepts ...
|Mar '17
|Family covers it up
|2
|Elena Stuart dating married Marine Seth Yates (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|Not elena
|4
|Journalist files suit against Burts pumpkin farm (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Iceman cometh
|1
