UNG student plans to appeal suspension stemming from photo he allegedly took, posted
A University of North Georgia student plans to appeal a two-semester suspension that came after a school investigation into a photo the student allegedly took and posted on social media of a Corps of Cadets instructor's buttocks in November. Dante Jamal Harris, the student in the cadet program accused of taking and posting the photo, according to warrants, could not be reached for comment Monday night.
