Tanner's bill for failing schools passes committee

Rep. Kevin Tanner, R-Dawsonville, updated constituents on the status of his education reform bill for failing schools on Saturday at his bi-weekly breakfast in Dawsonville. The bill attempts to incentivize school systems to cooperate with the state to improve their low-performing schools with the help of student improvement plans implemented by state-funded Chief Turnaround Officers.

