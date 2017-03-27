Snow possible tonight in parts of North Georgia
The National Weather Service warns a mix of rain and snow is possible as a low pressure system spreads rain across the area. Temperatures aren't expected to reach freezing in most of Hall County, but a winter weather advisory has been issued for the areas north of a line generally from LaFayette to Dawsonville to Cleveland.
Dawsonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heartless Dog Owners (Nov '15)
|2 hr
|STFU
|15
|Coosawattee River Resort Raising Fees AGAIN!! (Apr '08)
|Mar 25
|InnocentUntilProv...
|100
|Illegal Aliens In Gilmer
|Mar 24
|Fed Up with Illegals
|9
|Ellijay Hospital closes....what happens now? (Jun '16)
|Mar 23
|Concerned Voter
|24
|Lots of Police surrounding man at gas station ...
|Mar 22
|joe
|3
|rick mitchell is wanted by police
|Mar 21
|Wow
|3
|wtb a campground lot in coosawattee river resort (Jun '15)
|Mar 20
|TruthSpeaks
|134
