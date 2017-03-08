Dawson man arrested for allegedly bre...

Dawson man arrested for allegedly breaking child's arm, leg

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: Forsyth County News

A Dawsonville man was arrested Tuesday on 18 felony charges including first degree cruelty to children after a toddler was found to have broken bones and other serious injuries. A Dawsonville woman was also arrested March 5 on four counts of cruelty to children after failing to seek medical care for her 18-month-old child.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forsyth County News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dawsonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Coosawattee campground speeding Thu here ya go 3
Bad wreck on 282 last night (Oct '12) Mar 7 Tina Marie Balliet 12
Illegal Aliens In Gilmer Mar 4 whitey 5
literally "red" hot pentax digital slr camera i... Mar 4 do not care 2
Building in Ball Ground Mar 2 Anonymous 1
Coosawattee River Resort Raising Fees AGAIN!! (Apr '08) Mar 2 local 99
Infant beat by his father. Dawsonville accepts ... Mar 2 Family covers it up 2
See all Dawsonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dawsonville Forum Now

Dawsonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dawsonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Dawsonville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,478 • Total comments across all topics: 279,469,452

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC