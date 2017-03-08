Dawson man arrested for allegedly breaking child's arm, leg
A Dawsonville man was arrested Tuesday on 18 felony charges including first degree cruelty to children after a toddler was found to have broken bones and other serious injuries. A Dawsonville woman was also arrested March 5 on four counts of cruelty to children after failing to seek medical care for her 18-month-old child.
