Bowen rounds up artists for Western show
The juried event will be March 10 through April 21 with art jurist, Anita Elder of Dahlonega and literary jurist, Melody Scott of Dawsonville on hand with some arresting details. The opening will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 10, for the hoedown.
Read more at The Times.
