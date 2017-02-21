Police Report, 2-21-17: A woman said ...

Police Report, 2-21-17: A woman said she fought with her cousin, who struck her with a stick.

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 20 Read more: Statesboro Herald

Note: All information included in this report is taken from law enforcement incident reports and arrest records, which are public records and available for review at any and all local law enforcement agencies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Statesboro Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dawsonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Litter 8 hr Gilmersucks 6
Illegal Aliens In Gilmer Thu Build That Wall 2
Infant beat by his father. Dawsonville accepts ... Thu JOE Dirt 1
Lawsuit against Pickens County Schools (Aug '16) Thu BS Detector 16
Sasquatch (Sep '11) Thu Elligayan 58
Lots of Police surrounding man at gas station ... Wed Mangochair 2
Giant Bat in Ellijay (Jun '15) Wed Bill jerdan 11
See all Dawsonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dawsonville Forum Now

Dawsonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dawsonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
 

Dawsonville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,065 • Total comments across all topics: 279,139,195

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC