Pilot suffers minor injuries after small plane crashes in Dawsonville
A small plane carrying a single occupant crashed into the tree line of Goodson Road in Dawsonville on Sunday around noon. Dawson County Emergency Services Chief Lanier Swafford said the pilot of the plane was out of the aircraft when emergency services arrived and was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital.
Dawsonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|people that narc (Jun '13)
|Mon
|H8snitches
|15
|Blue Jeans made in Blue Ridge (Aug '11)
|Mon
|Rachel W
|47
|Illegal Aliens In Gilmer
|Sun
|Adjust Fire
|3
|Litter
|Feb 25
|Gilmersucks
|6
|Infant beat by his father. Dawsonville accepts ...
|Feb 23
|JOE Dirt
|1
|Lawsuit against Pickens County Schools (Aug '16)
|Feb 23
|BS Detector
|16
|Sasquatch (Sep '11)
|Feb 23
|Elligayan
|58
