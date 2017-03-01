Martha Sue Moore Hoeflich
Martha Sue Moore Hoeflich, age 92, of Lithia Springs passed away on Friday, February 24, 2017. She was born on July 29, 1924 in Canton, Georgia to the late Leonard Moore and the late Clara Hughes Moore.
